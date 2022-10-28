COVID Outbreak On The North Wing At South Muskoka Hospital Over

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on the North Wing inpatient unit at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site over.

The unit-specific outbreak lasted 14 days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, 11 patient cases and eight staff cases were attributed to the outbreak in total.

North Wing has reopened to visitors in line with MAHC’s visitation policy, currently at Phase 2 to allow two visitors per day between visiting hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. We remind our community that visiting inpatients may only commence after the inpatient has received a negative COVID-19 swab result. Please consider calling the care unit before visiting to ensure the patient is safe to have visitors and refrain from visiting if you feel unwell.

A reminder that self-screening for COVID-19 by everyone entering the hospital is required at the entrance.

East Wing and South Wing at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site remain in outbreak at this time.