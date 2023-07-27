90’s Video Dance Party Saturday To Support Sharing Place Food Centre

The 90’s return this Saturday July 29th in support of The Sharing Place Food Centre and you’re invited!

“I’m so excited by the positive response we’ve been getting for this event. Advance ticket sales have been amazing so far and we’re preparing to hand over a substantial donation to The Sharing Place” says Derick Lehmann, event organizer from The Big Event. “Prepare for a really fun night, with some really great surprises”. “ODAS Park is also a charitable organization so it feels great to support them as well. They’ve been fantastic to work with to ensure a really successful and fun event”.

All the nostalgia of the 90’s is coming back in a BIG way on 3 giant 15 foot screens at ODAS Park for this 19+ licensed event. With a huge concert sound system, amazing light show and the best mix of videos from the decade we all loved, this video dance is going to be all that and a bag of chips. Money raised from ticket sales at this event will be donated to The Orillia Sharing Place Food Centre to help give a hand up to those in need.

Tickets are on sale now for $20 at www.TheBigEvent.ca, at Alleycats Music & Art (cash only) or for $25 at the door on the evening of the dance (cash, credit or debit).

The songs were timeless, the dance moves flawless, and the fashion was positively iconic. Artists such as N’Sync, Spice Girls and Mariah Carey ruled the radio and were played around the clock on Much Music. Music videos entered into a whole new level of amazing. Who remembers seeing ‘Weezer’s Buddy Holly’, ‘Beastie Boys’ Sabotage’ or ‘Fatboy Slim’s Praise You’ for the first time? The 1990’s was a decade with some of our favourite music videos. From teen pop, 90’s hip hop and R’N’B, dance pop, to grunge classics – the 90’s have all of your favourite music.

So grab your friends, throw on your hottest 90’s themed fashion, and get a ticket to the Back To The 90s Video Dance Party taking place Saturday July 29th from 8pm – 1am. See you there, dudes!

90’s costumes encouraged, but not required. This is a video dance, not a roller skating event. Only those 19+ with valid ID will be admitted. Cash bar on site – no outside food or drinks permitted. Plan ahead – don’t drink and drive.