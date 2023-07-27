Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In Parry Sound

Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Waubuno Road and charged the driver with over 80.

On July 26, 2023, members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Waubuno Road in Parry Sound. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Jennie De Carle, 48 years-of-age of Seguin Township was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 17, 2023. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 26th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2023.