BMO Supports Georgian College Students With Two Major Sponsorships

BMO will support the unrivalled student experience at Georgian College as the presenting sponsor of Georgian’s two upcoming major fundraising events – the Georgian Gala and Golf Classic. All proceeds from both events provide needed student scholarships, awards and bursaries.

“We’re extremely grateful BMO will again be our lead sponsor on not one but two important efforts to support student success,” said Kevin Weaver, Georgian College President and CEO. “BMO is a committed Georgian supporter – through sponsorships like this and also as a leading employer of students and alumni. This latest partnership enables us to continue removing barriers to ensure financial hardship doesn’t prevent a potential student from pursuing their dreams.”

The most recent Georgian Gala in 2019 and Golf Classic in 2022, both presented by BMO, raised more than $355,000 for deserving Georgian students.

“BMO is proud to support Georgian College and provide greater access to education for students,” said Wendy Cooke, Regional Vice President, Vaughan North, BMO. “The money donated at these events will go towards scholarships, awards and bursaries which will directly help students pursue their professional and financial goals and we are so pleased to be a part of the story. BMO’s purpose to boldly grow the good in business and life, exemplifies our commitment to making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.”

The 2023 Georgian Gala Ignite the Night: An Unrivaled Gala Experience, presented by BMO, will be held Nov. 3 at Casino Rama. A committee of dedicated volunteers is co‐chaired by two community leaders who are also Georgian alumni: Ali Khonsari (class of 1997), owner and vice president of Image Dental Laboratory and past chair, Georgian College Board of Governors, and Addison Wallwin (class of 2015 and 2019), controller of Wallwin Electric Services Ltd. Wallwin is also the co-chair of the Georgian Golf Classic together with Graham Ferguson, Investment Advisor, Dionne & Associates Wealth Management, BMO Nesbitt Burns.

“We promise an exciting high‐energy evening in support of student success. There are only a few tickets remaining – don’t miss out on this opportunity to support Georgian students,” said Khonsari.

Wallwin said guests will experience a night to remember.

“There will be a gourmet meal with wine pairings, the comedy of MC James Cunningham, a live and silent auction, and the fantastic music of live band Dwayne Gretzky. Bring your dancing shoes!”

The Georgian Golf Classic presented by BMO, is one of the largest and longest-running golf tournaments in the region. Planning is underway for the next event, May 23, 2024 at the Club at Bond Head.

For more information, visit Georgian College Gala and Georgian College Golf Classic.