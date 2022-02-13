$877,017 Investment Will Revitalize Downtown Area Of Burk’s Falls

The Ontario government is providing over $870,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to fund the construction of the Kawartha Credit Union Market, a new cultural and commercial hub in downtown Burk’s Falls. The market will provide a space for new local businesses, create jobs, and become a gathering spot and landmark for residents and tourists.

“As we continue to cautiously and gradually ease public health measures, Ontarians need places to gather as a community again, and I am pleased that through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, our government will be creating a space like the Kawartha Credit Union Market,” said Norman Miller, MPP for Parry Sound – Muskoka. “The KCU Market will support Burk’s Falls local economy by creating jobs, fostering local businesses, and increasing tourism to downtown Burk’s Falls.”

The investment will fund a two-storey building on the main street in Burk’s Falls, offering affordable, modern commercial space for local businesses and an indoor seasonal market. The new building will become a local business incubator, offering spaces for anchor tenants, rotating vendors, as well as an event space with a commercial kitchen. The market will also provide start-up and marketing assistance to local businesses and create connections with regional economic development partners.

“Our government is proud to support the entrepreneurs, artisans and local businesses who are creating jobs and keeping the North competitive,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “This investment will help establish Burk’s Falls as a vibrant tourist destination and improve quality of life for people who live in the region.”

“The KCU Market has the potential to be the centrepiece of our town and this announcement shows that Ontario is serious about reinvigorating main streets like ours all across our great province. The Village and I are so grateful for this funding and I can’t wait to see local artisans showcase their wonderful crafts for all to enjoy,” said Mayor Cathy Still, Burk’s Falls.

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $432 million in 4,025 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.4 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 6,200 jobs.