Census Data Shows Bracebridge Is Muskoka’s Fastest Growing Town

Newly released census data from Statistics Canada shows Bracebridge is Muskoka’s fastest growing Town, having experienced a population increase of 8.1% from 2016 to 2021.

“Bracebridge is growing at a rate faster than almost any point in its history and it’s not surprising”, said Mayor Graydon Smith. “Council has been committed for many years to creating a community that has something to offer to people of all ages and interests and we see that reflected in how many people want to call Bracebridge home. With great schools, access to high-quality healthcare, recreation amenities and a natural environment second to none Bracebridge will undoubtedly continue to attract more and more

people in the coming years.”

Over the coming years, the town will develop the new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, containing an arena, library and fieldhouse, redevelop the Rona Lands into an attractive community space, proceed with other beneficial activities established within the Downtown Master Plan and undertake a number of other exciting projects that are currently in the planning stages.

The town is achieving a population threshold that is attractive to new entrepreneurs, evidenced by the number of businesses that have recently opened.

Gravenhurst and Huntsville also experienced population growth at a rate of 6.9% and 6.7% respectively.

Throughout the rest of this year Statistics Canada will release more in-depth data collected through the census.