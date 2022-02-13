Operator Fighting For His Life After Snowmobile Crash in Muskoka Lakes

Bracebridge OPP along with Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to a single snowmobile collision on Sunday February 13, 2022 just after 12 a.m. that occurred on Redwood Road in Muskoka Lakes Township.

The snowmovile was travelling westbound when it left the roadway and collided with a tree, ejecting the 31 year- old male, from New Hamburg Ontario.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

He was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto and has life threatening injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Collison Reconstructionist attended the scene and conducted an investigation into the cause of the collision.