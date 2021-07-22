846 Charges Laid In Central Region During Operation Safe Driver

The OPP in Central Region stopped 1,724 vehicles and laid 846 charges during Operation Safe Driver, which took place July 11-17, 2021. Officers were actively patrolling roadways to ensure safe operation by commercial motor vehicles (CMV) and other vehicles, as well. Operation Safe Driver is led by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), with enforcement and education initiatives conducted throughout North America. The goal of the campaign is to enhance CMV and non-commercial vehicle driver safety.

Central Region Campaign Breakdown:

Traffic Stops – 1,724

Total Charges – 846

Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) Stopped – 46

CMV Charges – 64

CMV Speeding – 9

CMV Speed Limiter – 2

CMV Seatbelt – 19

CMV Distracted Driving – 3

CMV Other Moving Violations – 15

CMV Document-related – 16

Motor Vehicle Charges – 782

Speeding – 576

Seatbelt – 37

Fail to Obey Traffic Control – 13

Distracted Driving – 19

Other Provincial Offences – 125

Impaired Drug/Alcohol – 10

Other – 2

Road safety is a shared responsibility and we all have a role to play. Commercial vehicles are heavy and require greater stopping distance. Motorists are reminded to leave plenty of space for these large vehicles to slow and stop safely.

Thank you to the majority of responsible drivers who contribute to safe roads. Please drive cautiously, courteously and report unsafe drivers to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in emergency.