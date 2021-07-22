Kirkfield Resident Wins $333,333.40 After Buying Ticket In Orillia

Michael Hermanson-Morton of Kirkfield can realize his dreams after winning $333,333.40 in the July 6, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw. Michael shared a $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize with two other tickets.

Michael, 52, said he is a regular lottery player with LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 being his favourite games. “When I scanned my ticket on the OLG Lottery App and saw all 3’s I sat there stunned for a moment,” he shared. “I told my wife, ‘You better come look at this and you might want to sit down!’”

Still in disbelief, Michael brought his ticket to the store because he thought it must have been a mistake. “I was so excited and amazed! I didn’t think something like this would ever happen to me. My heart rate shot up and I was shaking!”

He plans to use this win toward an early retirement and to pay off his mortgage. “I’ve been married 22 years and we’ve never had a honeymoon – we will now!” he smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas + on West Street in Orillia.