Locals Are Losing Thousands Of Dollars To The Grandparent Scam

There have been three elaborate and organized fraud occurrences that have occurred in the past week though out the province where elderly women have been called by a male claiming to be an officer and that their grandson had been arrested. The summaries are as follows:

Details: An 84 year old female was contacted by a male claiming to be ‘Corporal Matheson’ of (a Police Service). He stated that her grandson had been arrested after a minor vehicle collision with his friend where drugs were located in the vehicle. In order for him to be released she had to provide $10,000.00 in cash. The female spoke to her grandson who told her he was sick and was on his way for a COVID test when the accident occurred explaining why he was stuffed up. The female provided the money which was picked up by a courier. The ‘officer’ called back the following day and informed her the charges were dropped but she would have to pay $12,000 for his fine. She did as instructed and a courier picked up the money.

Details: A 73 year old female was contacted by a male alleging to be her grandson and that he was arrested after being pulled over in a vehicle that was driven by his friend and drugs where located. The female requested to speak to the officer and a male identified himself as ‘Constable Johnston’. She was directed to withdraw $6,000.00 for bail which she did and was picked up by a courier. The following day the ‘officer’ told her an additional $9,000.00 would be required for the charges being dropped. The victim again obliged.

Details: An 83 year old female was contacted by a male who identified himself as ‘Corporal Matheson’ notifying her that her grandson was in custody as a result of a vehicle stop where drugs was located. She reported that her grandson got on the phone and sounded like him but was sick. He claimed he was on his way for a COVID test when the vehicle stop occurred. She was directed to withdraw $8,000 and leave it under her doormat and a courier would pick it up. The ‘officer’ called for better directions to her house at which time she said she was phoning her granddad and the male hung up the phone. Money was not picked up.

Similarities:

Male caller claiming to be a police officer

Elderly females who live in rural areas (two live alone, one with husband on a farm)

Bail money is for grandsons who have been arrested with drugs in the vehicle that they were passengers in while on their way to get a COVID test

“Grandson’s” get to talk to their grandmother in their congested voice

Delivery services pick up the money

Tell the bank the money is for renovations

Police will never:

Demand money to have someone arrested released from custody

Demand money for payment of fine

Involve courier company to transport payment

If you or someone you know suspects they have been targeted by a phone call scam, contact your local OPP detachment, nearest police authority, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.