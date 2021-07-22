Georgian’s Muskoka Campus Offering A Free Construction Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Program This Fall

Those looking to gain skills for entry into the construction trades can start building an in-demand career with Georgian College’s free pre-apprenticeship programs at the Muskoka Campus.

The campus is offering one stream this fall to help address demand for workers in the skilled trades, which are a significant job creator in the region. This latest offering includes a Carpentry, Electrical and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioningpre-apprenticeship starting Sept. 13.

Muskoka Campus Associate Dean Mac Greaves said the programs are ideal for those seeking to enter the skilled trades, but who need additional training and support and want to learn more about the industry.

“We know that the construction industry makes up about 23 or 24 per cent of full-time employment in the Muskoka region,” said Greaves. “It’s actually the largest employer of full-time people, and we know that there’s a huge need for entry-level workers in the construction industry.”

These programs will be offered through a combination of remote and in-person learning. Any in-person classes will follow safety protocols as outlined by the provincial government and local public health units.

In addition to hands-on learning, students will receive first aid, WHMIS and working at heights training, and such soft skills as communication, teamwork and personal management. This will help them connect to a robust job market and meet entrance requirements for the construction trades. Job search skills, job and trade readiness planning, and a paid 12-week work placement are also included.

Scarlett McTavish is currently enrolled in a pre-apprenticeship program at the campus this summer.

“This program provides an excellent avenue to explore three different trades,” said McTavish. “As someone who came into the program with zero experience, I feel supported and encouraged by the instructors. I was also thrilled to see the large number of young women participating in the program which fosters a safe and inclusive environment for us to pursue our career explorations.”

Graduates from Georgian’s pre-apprenticeship programs have either gone on to postsecondary programs at the college, or have secured employment and are currently working in the field.

The deadline to submit applications for the program is Sept. 1.

The program is free to those who qualify. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older, a Canadian citizen or landed immigrant, and not already registered as an apprentice.

Email muskoka@georgiancollege.ca for more information and a link to the application form.

The pre-apprenticeship program at Georgian College is a tuition-free program funded by the Government of Ontario that is designed as a transition step to finding an apprenticeship.