$5M Lottery Ticket Of Last Night’s Draw Sold Somewhere In Simcoe County

For the first time in the history of Canada’s iconic lottery game, LOTTO 6/49, the Wednesday September 27, 2023 draw will have a guaranteed Gold Ball winner taking home an all-time high jackpot of $68 million.

Since LOTTO 6/49 was enhanced in September 2022, the jackpot has never reached the top prize of $68 million. Only one ball remains for this Wednesday’s draw – the Gold Ball – meaning the jackpot is guaranteed to be won and will create a new multi-millionaire!

The largest LOTTO 6/49 win was $64 million from a ticket sold in New Brunswick in April 2023. A $64 million LOTTO 6/49 jackpot was also won in 2015 by a Mississauga resident.

Most recently, a Gold Ball jackpot was won on the June 14, 2023 draw with a ticket sold in Niagara Falls. The jackpot for that draw was worth $42 million.

It has taken 15 weeks and 30 draws for the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot to reach its top limit of $68 million.

With the Gold Ball poised to be drawn on Wednesday night, the anticipation is building. Who will win this life-changing amount of money?

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play. In addition to the Gold Ball Draw, LOTTO 6/49 also offers the $5 million Classic Jackpot.

So don’t forget to purchase your LOTTO 6/49 ticket for this Wednesday’s draw! Customers can buy their tickets at OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. for the draw that evening.

