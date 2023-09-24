Busbud Shares 21 Routes Where Bus Travel Beats Flying

Busbud , a global ground transportation booking platform, releases its findings of a comprehensive data analysis of popular routes across the U.S. and Canada when it is faster, cheaper, and more eco-friendly to take a bus than fly. The company shares 21 routes commonly traveled across regions in both countries that are popular for both vacation and business travel when flying is a popular choice among travellers. All routes are more convenient and eco-friendly alternatives to flying.

“Many travelers are likely unaware that taking the bus is often faster than taking a short-haul flight in addition to being cheaper,” says Christine Petersen, CEO of Busbud.com. “Beyond time and savings, bus travel also offers a way to reduce your carbon footprint while still satisfying your wanderlust.”

According to the EPA , the transportation sector is the largest contributor to greenhouse gasses in the U.S., particularly carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), the most common greenhouse gas. Transportation makes up 29% of emissions in the U.S.* Air travel has long been the preferred method of transportation despite its impact on carbon emissions.

Taking the Bus Often Saves More Than An Hour in Time:

Many popular routes will save more than an hour in time when traveling by bus. This includes routes such as Seattle to Vancouver , Ottawa to Montreal , Calgary to Edmonton , Austin to Houston , LA to San Diego , Phoenix to Tucson , and Asheville to Charlotte .

Avoids Crowds at the Busiest Airports:

In the U.S., the Dallas , Denver , Chicago , Los Angeles , and Orlando airports rank among the busiest airports. Therefore alternatively traveling by bus is faster and cheaper on routes like Dallas to Austin , Denver to Colorado Springs , Chicago to Indianapolis , Los Angeles to San Diego , and Miami to Orlando .

Save More Than 90% On Popular Routes:

While airfare prices have risen significantly, traveling by bus can result in significant savings. Traveling by bus from Philadelphia to Washington DC saw the largest savings with a reduction of 95% of the total cost when compared to flying.

Positively Impact The Earth & Your Wallet:

According to Greentripper.com, traveling by bus reduces your carbon footprint by at least 80% on all highlighted popular routes. In the U.S., carbon emissions were reduced the most significantly on the routes from Phoenix to Tucson and Chicago to Indianapolis . In Canada , carbon emissions were reduced most significantly when traveling from Montreal to Quebec City .