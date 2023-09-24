Canada’s Wonderland Launches 2023 Halloween Season

The spookiest time of year is back at Canada’s Wonderland this month with Halloween Haunt returning for its 18th season starting Sept. 22 with more dates than ever before and three new terrifying mazes: Dark Ride, Necropolis and Trick or Treat Street. Camp Spooky daytime fun for kids and families starts Sept. 23 with costume parties, trick-or-treating and live entertainment with the PEANUTS Gang.

Halloween Haunt

Nighttime thrills return with Haunt beginning Friday, Sept. 22 and running for 20 select nights through Oct. 29. Hundreds of monsters will be unleashed upon the park and guests can brave seven mazes, five scare zones, see six sinister shows and ride all their favourite roller coasters in the dark!

This year Haunt will feature three new horrifying mazes:

Dark Ride: An abandoned carnival ride sits dark and in ruin, its time of amusement long dead. Unbeknownst to curious visitors, the long-neglected attraction now houses a sinister world of terror created by outcast carnival workers and performers. Explore this Dark Ride at your own peril, for the freaks wait within with wicked smiles and treacherous plans.

An abandoned carnival ride sits dark and in ruin, its time of amusement long dead. Unbeknownst to curious visitors, the long-neglected attraction now houses a sinister world of terror created by outcast carnival workers and performers. Explore this Dark Ride at your own peril, for the freaks wait within with wicked smiles and treacherous plans. Necropolis: Step into Necropolis and enter the underworld where the dead wait to terrorize the living. Ancient mausoleums, labyrinthine passages and dark tombs conceal the guardians of this deathly place. Don’t linger too long or they may select you to join their ghostly ranks.

Step into Necropolis and enter the underworld where the dead wait to terrorize the living. Ancient mausoleums, labyrinthine passages and dark tombs conceal the guardians of this deathly place. Don’t linger too long or they may select you to join their ghostly ranks. Trick or Treat Street: The most twisted Halloween street party has come to town and you’re invited. Expect deranged decor, eerie party guests and ghoulish games. We’re sure you’ll have a diabolically haunted time. BYOB – Bring Your Own Blood.

Ghosts, ghouls and monsters will be terrorizing guests in five immersive scare zones and performers will thrill park-goers in wicked live shows. Returning are Inferno, Skeleton Crew, Freak Show, Vampire Disco, the Deathly Drumline and the Day of the Dead Festival with a musical parade and performance by The Mexican Folk Ballet. Enjoy spooky food and drink from our specialty Haunt menu, shop for haunted souvenirs at our Halloween Boo-tique and experience all your favourite rides at night!

Haunt guests will be asked to adhere to the bag policy which states that only clear bags smaller than 12”x12”x6” or non-clear wristlets/clutches no larger than 5”x8”x2” will be permitted in the park for the event. All bags are subject to search prior to entry.

Halloween Haunt runs select nights between Sept. 22 and Oct. 29. Guests who purchase a 2024 Gold Pass get unlimited visits to the park in 2023 and 2024 including Halloween Haunt and WinterFest. For more info on the spooky attractions, tickets or Gold Passes visit www.canadaswonderland.com/haunt

Camp Spooky

Family-friendly Halloween fun with Snoopy and the PEANUTS Gang returns weekend this fall with Camp Spooky starting Saturday, Sept. 23 featuring scare-free attractions, live shows, costume parties, trick-or-treating and more.

Attractions at Camp Spooky include:

A-mazing Mazes: Embark on a fun journey through our Cornstalkers maze, Spirit Manor and the NEW Trick or Treat Street meeting friendly characters along the way.

Embark on a fun journey through our Cornstalkers maze, Spirit Manor and the NEW Trick or Treat Street meeting friendly characters along the way. Trick-or-Treat Adventure: Visit various stations where children can trick-or-treat for goodies!

Visit various stations where children can trick-or-treat for goodies! Sally’s Dance Party: Kids can dance up a storm at this fun disco party hosted by Sally herself.

Kids can dance up a storm at this fun disco party hosted by Sally herself. Pumpkin Decorating: Purchase and decorate your very own Halloween pumpkin to take home.

Purchase and decorate your very own Halloween pumpkin to take home. Halloween Encounters: Children can meet characters such as a prince and princess, a vampire, witch, pirate, ghost and wizard along their journey through Planet Snoopy and KidZville.

Children can meet characters such as a prince and princess, a vampire, witch, pirate, ghost and wizard along their journey through Planet Snoopy and KidZville. Lucy Van Pelt’s Costume Contest: Children can get into the spirit of Halloween by dressing up in their favourite costume and joining this special parade just for them.

Children can get into the spirit of Halloween by dressing up in their favourite costume and joining this special parade just for them. The Pumpkin Patches: You’ll be singing and dancing as this groovy group harmonizes to Halloween classics.

You’ll be singing and dancing as this groovy group harmonizes to Halloween classics. Spooky Tales with Snoopy: Join Snoopy for this interactive and fun storytime.

Join Snoopy for this interactive and fun storytime. Charlie Brown’s Trick-or-Treat Show: Charlie Brown, along with his friends Lucy and Linus take children on a musical adventure as they get ready for trick-or-treating and the big Halloween Party.

Charlie Brown, along with his friends Lucy and Linus take children on a musical adventure as they get ready for trick-or-treating and the big Halloween Party. Clowns and Magicians: Doo Doo the Clown and Magician Aaron Matthews will have guests cheering with their exciting, interactive shows (select days).

Doo Doo the Clown and Magician Aaron Matthews will have guests cheering with their exciting, interactive shows (select days). Exciting kids rides: All the rides in Planet Snoopy and KidZville are open during this event!

Camp Spooky is included with admission to the park and runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 23 to Oct. 29. For more information on Camp Spooky attractions, tickets and hours, visit www.canadaswonderland.com