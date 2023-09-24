Muskoka Authors Welcomes Indie Author Anne Shillolo On Oct. 12

On Thursday, October 12, Muskoka Authors welcomes Indie author, Anne Shillolo, writer of the Port Alma Murder Mysteries. With complex characters, twisty plots, and fast-paced stories, these books are described as totally addictive crime fiction. Shillolo has a new spinoff series, the Elk Ridge Murder Mysteries, launched this year. She has also written the ten book Cottage Country Cozy Mysteries starring Rocco the Nasty Small Poodle and Zora Flynn and publishes a fifty-something newspaper.

Anne retired from teaching Grade 8 with the Near North District School Board four years ago. The last five years of her career she was an Educational Technology Coordinator. She loves writing every day, with the result of twenty-four full-length books and ten novellas across four series. Free prequels to all her series are available at AnneShillolo.com.

Location: Bracebridge United Church, 46 Dominion Street, Bracebridge. Use church entrance off the southside driveway. Doors open at 6:30 pm

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, visit MuskokaAuthors.ca Upcoming Events or call David Bruce Patterson at 705-801-8074.