Gravenhurst Welcomes New Firefighters And Recognizes Current Ones

From The Town of Gravenhurst:

Congratulations to our newest firefighters.

Last night was the Gravenhurst Fire Department ‘s recruit graduation and awards ceremony.

Mayor Heidi Lorenz, fellow council members, and other dignitaries were on hand for the occasion.

Mayor Lorenz brought greetings and best wishes from council and town staff.

The department’s newest firefighters are Peter Allen, Trey Tenhave-Williams, Jordan Rothery, and Ela Ponikiewska.

In addition, the department awarded 5-year, 10-year, and 20-year service awards.

Five-year pins went to Firefighter Megan Carter, Firefighter Thomas Nicol, Firefighter Katie O’Hearn, Firefighter Aysha Tryon, Firefighter Ty Cooper, Lt. Dan Saunders, and Lt. Jeremy Smith.

Firefighter John Haines received a 10-year pin.

Platoon Chief Chris Allen received his 20-year service award.

As well, Firefighter Jeremy Smith was promoted to lieutenant.