25 U.S. Dogs Arrive At OSPCA Animal Centres In Need Of Loving Homes

Transfer brings total to more than 150 dogs brought to Ontario for re-homing this year

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is giving 25 dogs from the United States a new lease on life thanks to a re-homing mission to find the dogs a loving home in Ontario while helping animal shelters south of the border that are at capacity.

The dogs arrived at Ontario SPCA animal centres on July 6 from North Carolina. The Ontario SPCA’s U.S. partner ensures the dogs are vaccinated and have undergone behaviour and medical screening before coming across the border to help the dogs find their forever home as quickly as possible. Many have also already been spayed or neutered, which supports the Ontario SPCA’s ability to help.

This year alone, the Ontario SPCA has welcomed more than 150 dogs from the U.S. who were facing an uncertain future due to animal shelters at capacity south of the border. With 12 animal centres across the province and a successful adoption program that finds homes for thousands of animals each year, the Ontario SPCA had the capacity to help the dogs.

“Every animal deserves a loving home and we do what we can to help make that happen when partnering animal organizations reach out for help,” Jane McCamus, Manager, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “In addition to finding loving homes for animals here in Ontario, we also help our animal friends south of the border when we have the capacity at our animal centres.”

Once they have settled in and have been cleared for adoption, the dogs will be ready to find their forever homes. Animals adopted through the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, treated for parasites and microchipped. Interested in adopting? Visit ontariospca.ca/muskoka