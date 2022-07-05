The Town of Bracebridge is pleased to reintroduce the annual Bandshell Concert Series in Memorial Park, a summer tradition in Downtown Bracebridge. Featuring live local music on Wednesday nights starting July 6 until September 7, concerts run from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Although there is no charge for the concerts, donations for the performers are encouraged at each event.

Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for comfortable seating. Memorial Park concerts are a great venue for a picnic dinner or to attend after a meal at one of the many downtown restaurants.

Starting Wednesday, July 13, many Downtown businesses will remain open for shopping before the show and until 8 p.m. Visit downtownbracebridge.com for more information about Wednesday evening shopping brought to you by the Bracebridge BIA.

Concerts this summer feature an eclectic mix of local talent that is sure to keep the whole family entertained. Your 2022 Bracebridge Bandshell Concert Series summer line-up features: