Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Announces Full Programming For 2022 Nuit Blanche North

After a two-year hiatus, Nuit Blanche North makes its triumphant return for one night only on July 23rd. Now in its 10th year, the free signature event will once again fill downtown Huntsville with 30 different activities and performances by over 100 local and visiting artists.

As in past years, the fun gets underway at 8pm and the evening will run to early Sunday morning. Whether you come and experience the whole event or just drop in and enjoy a few aspects of it you can be sure that it will be the most interesting night of the summer.

Some of the many highlights include Trophy, an art installation that features 10 community members sharing stories of change in luminescent tents; favourite Marc Walter creating a 10ft rolling sphere of woven branches; an interactive dance performance led by Jillian Peever and Corinne Penstone of the S.P.A.C.E. and PEEP: a series of performances by Hercinia Arts taking place inside a giant crate. There will also be plenty local representation with over 60 artists and community members creating original works including the Huntsville Theatre Company, All Abilities Dance Troupe, Miranda Britton + Sarah Kernohan, Rob Gill, Pam Carnochan, Mary Sping + Terri Howell, JF Kuehnen, Carol Ferris, Barry Hayward, Suzanne Riverin and more.

Music will be prominently featured with My Son the Hurricane: a multi-horn, multi-drummer, multi-singer brass funk beast from Niagara, ON. Recent Juno Nominees Nimkii & the Niniis will offer a performance at the town Docks, and local group Twinta will perform in a special paddle up performance on the Muskoka River. Beatboxer Scott Jackson will return to Huntsville and you won’t want to miss Good Enough Live Karaoke throughout the evening.

Buskers will be in abundance with Isabella Hoops, Kobbler Jay & Pyromeo all offering performances throughout the evening and will join forces at 11pm to host the annual fire show at the Town Docks. There will also be walkabout entertainment, an interactive hoop zone and Hydro Boarding performances brought by the folks at Lake of Bays Marina.

There is a surprise around every corner and a lot of fun for all ages. Best of all, the event is free, partially through the support of TD Bank and other supporters. Nuit Blanche North is part of the Huntsville Festival’s 30th anniversary season featuring 30 different concerts and events throughout the summer. Check out the entire lineup at www.huntsvillefestival.ca

For more information on Nuit Blanche North visit www.nuitblanchenorth.com