Police Find Impaired Driver In Algonquin Provincial Park

Police have laid impaired charges on a driver after receiving a traffic complaint call for service.

On July 2, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m., the Killaloe OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Pog Lake Road, in Algonquin Provincial Park.

As part of the investigation, the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. As a result of the investigation, 43-year-old Stanislav Kraskov of Orleans was arrested and charged with Impaired operation of a motor vehicle; and Operating a motor vehicle while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

The accused was released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court on August 10, 2022, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle towed and impounded.