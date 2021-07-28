20th Annual Soldiers’ Hospital Gala To Feature Big Announcement

An extra special announcement will take centre stage at the 20th Annual Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala. Following the record-breaking success of last year’s virtual event, this year’s gala will once again be held online in support of Soldiers’.

“With vaccination efforts in full swing, the world is opening up slowly,” shared Mark Riczu, Executive Director, OMSH Foundation. “We hope to be able to hold in-person events in the new year, but for now, we are moving forward with an abundance of caution and holding our biggest annual event in a virtual space.”

The Soldiers’ Mask-erade Gala will take place October 29th, 2021 and is free to anyone who wants to participate. In place of tickets, evening “add-ons” will be available for purchase to enhance the virtual gala experience in the form of VIP and Dinner Party Packages.

“We are all expanding our circles cautiously and we want the gala to be an interactive way for participants to feel like they are part of something bigger while supporting Soldiers’ from home,” said Hunter Markle, Development Officer of Annual Giving, OSMH Foundation. “We’ve created an evening centred on a special announcement that impacts our whole community and we can’t wait to share that with everyone in October.”

The evening will feature stories from Soldiers’ staff and patients as well as plenty of other exciting entertainment pieces perfect for a Mask-erade gala. An online silent auction and raffle will round out the evening’s activities.

In 2020, the OSMH Foundation’s first virtual event resulted in the most successful gala yet, raising $136,000 for ventilators at Soldiers’. Over the last 19 years, the gala has raised more than $1.13 million for the Hospital.

To find out more information about sponsorship opportunities or to donate silent auction items, please visit hospitalgala.ca. As more details become available, they will be posted there.