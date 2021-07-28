Huntsville OPP Recover $10,000 Worth Of Stolen Items

Huntsville OPP say they have charged two people form Nipissing Township with criminal code property offences.

On July 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. the Huntsville OPP initiated a shoplifting investigation along with an investigation into a break enter and theft at Canadian Tire located at 77 King William St. in Huntsville.

On July 27, 2021 members of the Huntsville OPP, Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit and North Bay Community Street Crime Unit executed a warrant at a residence in Nipissing Township, Ontario.

As a result of the search the following items with the estimated value of $10,000 were located and seized by police:

– Honda Foreman 4 X 4 all – terrain vehicle with its vehicle identification number removed.

– Ariens riding lawnmower with its vehicle identification number removed.

– Eighty eight power tools and construction equipment.

– Utility trailer.

– Troy Built snow blower.

Matthew Kilbourne (age 48) was arrested and charged with:

– Two counts of theft under $5000.

– Break, enter a place.

– Possession of break in instruments.

– Two counts of destroying a vehicle identification number.

– Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Colleen Spencer (age 49) was arrested and charged with Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Both accused have future court dates.