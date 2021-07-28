Wanted Person Located By OPP Crime Unit

The West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit affected the arrest of Jeremy Borrow.

Police would like to thank the public for its assistance.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Borrow in connection to an aggravated assault occurrence from July 24, 2021. There is no public safety risk at this time.

Jeremy Borrow is described as a white male with black hair partially balding, brown eyes, is 6 feet tall (183 cm) and approximately 163 pounds (74 kg).

Anyone having contact with this person or that has information in regards to this person’s location is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or contact your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at http://www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2000.00.