YWCA To Bring 170 Delegates To Muskoka For National Conference

YWCA Muskoka has won a bid to host the 132nd Annual Members Meeting of YWCA Canada. The event will bring 170 delegates from across the country to Muskoka from June 4-7, 2024. Delegates will represent 29 YWCA and YM/YWCA associations from across 9 provinces and 2 territories. The national conference represents an investment of over $300,000 into Muskoka.

“This is more than a business meeting. It is a forum where YWCA leaders from across Canada will make critical decisions on a national level that will impact the entire YWCA movement for years to come,” said Hannah Lin, Executive Director of YWCA Muskoka. “It is an opportunity to share knowledge, best practices, discuss emerging trends, and to strategize on collective actions for the betterment of women’s lives.”

Almaguin-based Carmen Theobald, Founder and Director of Horse Sense North will open the conference addressing the theme ‘Nurturing Community, Envisioning our Future.’ The keynote speaker is Juno award-winning Singer-Songwriter, Susan Aglukark. Ms. Aglukark is also the founder of the Arctic Rose Foundation, a charitable organization that increases opportunities for Inuk and northern girls.

Delegates will have opportunities to visit the Muskoka Discovery Centre’s new Misko-Aki exhibition, dine and shop locally throughout South Muskoka. The conference will be centred at the Bayview Wildwood Resort on Sparrow Lake.

“This is an opportunity to showcase our beautiful rural region and introduce CEOs, Board Chairs and special guests to the vibrant community we have here in Muskoka,” Lin said. “Community-based YWCAs play a critical role for women living in more rural areas in the country. Hosting an event of this magnitude will shine a light on that grassroots resilience and have a lasting impact on the YWCA feminist movement in Canada”.

Local businesses who would like to offer special in-store promotions to help welcome YWCA delegates to the community can reach out to office@ywcamuskoka.com to be included in the event shopping and dining directory.