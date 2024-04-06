Some Liquid Laundry Detergent Pods Bags Are Being Recalled

Product
Tide Pods and Gain Flings liquid laundry detergent packets in bags
Issue
Consumer products – Labelling and packaging
What to do
Immediately secure the recalled product out of sight and reach of children and contact Procter & Gamble. A pre-paid gift card, a cabinet latch and an empty replacement bag with a child-resistant closure will be provided to impacted consumers.
As of April 2, 2024, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
For more information, consumers can contact Procter & Gamble at 1-833-347-5764, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, Saturday or online at tide.ca/bags or ilovegain.com/bags
|Product Name
|LOT code
|UPC (Item)
|Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze; 16 pacs bag
|3281172700, 3294172700, 3301172700, 3305172700, 3313172700, 3313172701, 3334172700, 3345172700, 3347172700, 3360172701, 4004172700, 4028172701, 3269172700, 4019172704
|37000 867517
|Tide PODS 3-in-1 Clean Breeze; 31 pacs bag
|3314172701, 3341172700, 3354172701, 3266172700
|37000 509622
|Tide PODS 3-in-1, Spring Meadow; 31 pacs bag
|3362172700, 4003172700, 4003172702, 4011172700, 4013172700
|37000 509608
|Tide PODS 4-in-1 with Ultra Oxi; 15 pacs bag
|3336172700, 4004172700
|37000 751021
|Tide Simply PODS Oxi Boost + Ultra Stain Release, Refreshing Breeze; 13 pacs bag
|3267172701, 3343172701
|37000 752578