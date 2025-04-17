Your Seatbelt Can Only Show Up For You If You Wear It

The choice to wear or not wear a seatbelt is an important life-and-death decision that left dozens of families mourning the loss of a loved one in 2024.

Failure to wear a seatbelt caused or was a contributing factor in the deaths of 60 people involved in collisions on Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-patrolled roads last year.

In their ongoing effort to reduce the number of occupant restraint-related deaths and injuries on roads, the OPP is conducting a seatbelt safety campaign over the Easter long weekend. Officers will be checking vehicles on roadways throughout the province, ensuring drivers and passengers are making seatbelt safety an important part of their long-weekend travels.

“Seatbelts and proper use of child car seats are more than just safety equipment. They are critical lifelines for you and your family every minute you spend on the road. Even the safest of drivers are at risk of other motorists involving them and their passengers in a collision. Being safely restrained in your seat is the safest place to be during a crash. Please buckle up and ensure everyone else in the vehicle does so too”.

– Thomas CARRIQUE, Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner