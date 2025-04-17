Flood Outlook For Bracebridge, Minden, Parry Sound District

Boyne, Burnt, French, Magnetawan, Pickerel, and Seguin River Watersheds
The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising
area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook bulletin is in
effect for portions of the District until Friday, April 25, 2025.
This bulletin will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District
for portions of the District of Parry Sound and County of Haliburton within the Boyne,
Burnt, French, Magnetawan, Pickerel, and Seguin River Watersheds.
Residents and those visiting the area are advised to be aware of current watershed
conditions. Higher than normal water levels and flow conditions exist throughout the area
and residents are reminded to keep a close watch on weather conditions.
MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is
safe ice. High water levels combined with a forecast for high winds has the potential to
damage shoreline infrastructure due to moving ice.
MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as
many are seasonally inundated with water, prone to washouts and may be impassible due
to current water levels.
Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain
close supervision of children and pets.
Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should
continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to
rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated
messages.
Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees.
The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.
Temperatures over the next 7 days are expected to remain seasonal with daytime highs up
to +11°C and nighttime lows down to -2°C with up to 43 mm of rainfall.
The melting snowpack combined with forecasted rainfall is anticipated to contribute to
increased runoff and higher water levels and flows within the watersheds covered by this
bulletin. Flooding is possible if additional rainfall is received.
Ice on local lakes and rivers is unsafe and is breaking up. High winds combined with high
water levels have the potential to damage shoreline infrastructure due to moving ice.