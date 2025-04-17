Flood Outlook For Bracebridge, Minden, Parry Sound District

Boyne, Burnt, French, Magnetawan, Pickerel, and Seguin River Watersheds

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising

area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook bulletin is in

effect for portions of the District until Friday, April 25, 2025.

This bulletin will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District

for portions of the District of Parry Sound and County of Haliburton within the Boyne,

Burnt, French, Magnetawan, Pickerel, and Seguin River Watersheds.

Residents and those visiting the area are advised to be aware of current watershed

conditions. Higher than normal water levels and flow conditions exist throughout the area

and residents are reminded to keep a close watch on weather conditions.

MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is

safe ice. High water levels combined with a forecast for high winds has the potential to

damage shoreline infrastructure due to moving ice.

MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as

many are seasonally inundated with water, prone to washouts and may be impassible due

to current water levels.

Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain

close supervision of children and pets.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should

continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to

rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated

messages.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Temperatures over the next 7 days are expected to remain seasonal with daytime highs up

to +11°C and nighttime lows down to -2°C with up to 43 mm of rainfall.

The melting snowpack combined with forecasted rainfall is anticipated to contribute to

increased runoff and higher water levels and flows within the watersheds covered by this

bulletin. Flooding is possible if additional rainfall is received.

Ice on local lakes and rivers is unsafe and is breaking up. High winds combined with high

water levels have the potential to damage shoreline infrastructure due to moving ice.