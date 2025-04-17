OPP Officers Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Crash In Tiny Township

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on the Old Penetanguishene Road Tiny Township called in to the OPP Communication Centre by a passerby motorist at 11:30 a.m. April 16, 2025.

Tiny Township Fire Service and Simcoe County Paramedic Services also attended the scene located between Forget Road and Ebenezer Side Road in which sadly the lone 30 year old male driver of Tiny Township was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the OPP Technical Traffic Investigations unit (TTCI) are assisting detachment officers into the cause of the crash. Investigators look into all factors that could have caused the crash including the involved vehicle (and any other possibly involved vehicles) speed and condition, along with driver and road / weather condition leading up to and including the time of the crash.

Penetanguishene Road was closed between Forget Road and Ebenezer Side Road.

It is believed the crash may have occurred after 7:00p.m. April 15, 2025 and anyone who may have dashcam video or an area resident with surveillance video or has or made observations of the actions of an older model black Honda Civic during this time is asked to contact the OPP at 1-800-310-1122.