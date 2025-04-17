Gordon Lightfoot & 65 Years Of Mariposa To Be Celebrated In 2 Exciting Exhibitions

Visitors to Orillia and local residents alike will have the opportunity to immerse themselves this summer in Orillia’s rich music history with the launch of 2 exciting exhibitions at The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH). Gordon Lightfoot: Turning Back The Pages will be a permanent exhibition on Canada’s beloved troubadour, while Voices Through Time: A Mariposa Journey is a temporary exhibition celebrating the 65th anniversary of the country’s most iconic music festival. “We’re overjoyed about the 2 exhibitions launching together,” said OMAH Executive Director, Ninette Gyorody. “Orillia is blessed to be the home of both Gordon Lightfoot and The Mariposa Folk Festival and OMAH is honoured to tell some of their stories.”

Both exhibitions are slated to open to the public on June 14, 2025.

Gordon Lightfoot: Turning Back The Pages

OMAH is proud to announce the launch of a permanent exhibition dedicated to one of Canada’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, Gordon Lightfoot. Gordon Lightfoot: Turning Back The Pages will invite visitors to explore the life, legacy, and enduring impact of the legendary musician.

Born and raised in Orillia, Lightfoot’s influence on Canadian music and culture is unparalleled. With a career spanning over 60 years and a catalogue of more than 250 songs, his storytelling has resonated with audiences worldwide. His music—deeply personal and often reflective of the Canadian landscape—has been recorded by iconic artists including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, and Bob Dylan. At a time when many musicians sought success in the United States, Lightfoot remained steadfast in his Canadian identity, proving that an artist’s greatest inspiration can be found at home.

Curated by Hannah Arndt, OMAH’s History Programming Coordinator, Turning Back The Pages will take visitors on a journey through Lightfoot’s career, showcasing rare artifacts, memorabilia, and personal items that highlight his deep connection to Orillia and the broader cultural landscape.

“Gordon Lightfoot’s impact on Canadian music is immeasurable, and his roots in Orillia are a vital part of his story,” says Arndt. “This exhibition is a tribute to his remarkable legacy, and we are thrilled to create a space where his influence can be celebrated for generations to come.”

The development of this exhibition was made possible through generous donations, demonstrating the profound respect and admiration fans across North America have for our hometown legend.

Voices Through Time: A Mariposa Journey

The Voices Through Time: A Mariposa Journey exhibition will take place on the 2nd floor at OMAH, running from June 14th to September 13th. The exhibition celebrates the 65-year history of the Mariposa Folk Festival, with beautiful photographs from the past and present, as well as interactive elements capturing some unforgettable Mariposa moments. Mariposa Folk Festival president Pam Carter said, “The exhibition perfectly captures the magic of Mariposa. You won’t want to miss it!”.

For 65 years, Mariposa Folk Festival has been a gathering place where music, culture, and community intertwine. Voices Through Time: A Mariposa Journey invites you to step into this rich history through the eyes of two photographers, each capturing a distinct era of the festival’s legacy.

Edwin Gailits, attending in the 1970s, documented Mariposa in striking black and white, preserving its raw energy and intimate moments. His images reveal a festival deeply rooted in folk traditions, where artists and audiences connected in a shared love of storytelling and song. The grain of his film captures the authenticity and spirit of a movement that shaped Canada’s folk music scene.

In contrast, Deb Halbot’s contemporary photography immerses us in the Mariposa of today—vivid, dynamic, and filled with colour. Her work highlights the festival’s evolution while celebrating the same passion that has defined it for decades. From joyful performances to the vibrant crowd, her images reflect a festival that continues to grow, embrace diversity, and inspire new generations.

Alongside these visual narratives, an interactive installation brings to life defining stories from Mariposa’s past. These stories—of legendary performances, turning points, and unforgettable moments—invite you to engage with the voices and experiences that have shaped the festival’s journey.

Through photography and storytelling, Voices Through Time honours Mariposa’s enduring magic, celebrating the past while looking toward the future. This is more than an exhibition—it is an invitation to experience the heart and soul of Mariposa.

Voices Through Time is curated by Terry Lau and the team at Beehive Design, long-time creative partners of Mariposa Folk Festival. “From the moment I began collaborating with the Mariposa Folk Festival, there was a sense of familiarity—like I’d found a creative home. Working alongside Edwin and Deb has been a true privilege, their passion for capturing Mariposa’s spirit deeply inspiring. Curating Voices Through Time for the festival’s 65th anniversary feels like a full-circle moment. It’s both a meaningful opportunity and a profound responsibility to help tell Mariposa’s story—one shaped by music, memory, and a community that continues to grow and evolve with every passing year,” said Lau.

Mariposa would like to acknowledge the investment by Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund for making this exhibition possible, as well the generous support from Orillia Museum of Art and History and Orillia’s Lake Country and More Life Pilates.