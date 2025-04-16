Fred Fox Visits Two Bracebridge Schools

Article / Photos Via: TLDSB

April is a very special month in Canadian history as Terry Fox began running on April 12, 1980 to raise money for cancer research. Fred Fox, Terry’s older brother, visited Bracebridge Public School and Macaulay Public School on April 14 to continue to share Terry’s legacy and story of determination, hard work, and the ability to never give up. Both of these school’s have been raising funds and awareness for cancer research for over 24 years.

Fred spoke about their family and upbringing, and how Terry’s tenacity to never give up, regardless of the challenge, was part of his character long before he was diagnosed with cancer – from being the shortest on the basketball team, to learning how to run with an artificial leg – a prosthetic that was not made for running.

Fred read from Terry’s journal, which included recounts of how challenging the pursuit was. The journal included many photos in his slideshow to bring life to Terry’s story, which engaged every student in the audience.

Fred also spoke about how Terry ran a marathon each day and noted that for most people who run a marathon (with two normal legs), recovery takes about a week following the marathon but Terry was running 42 kilometres every day for 143 days. Not only is this an unimaginable feat, Terry was doing it with a prosthetic leg made for walking.

To conclude his presentation to the students and staff, Fred recited a quote from his late mother, Betty Fox: “Just like Terry, set goals, always work hard, and never ever give up on your dreams.”