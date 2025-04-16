OPP Locate Impaired Driver With Bail Violations On Hwy. 69

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged one person with bail violations and impaired driving.

On April 15, 2025, at approximately 10:50 p.m., the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the OPP were notified of an individual who removed a court ordered tracking device from their ankle and fled from a residence on William Street, French River.

Police located and stopped the vehicle, which was traveling north on Highway 69. The driver was arrested for the bail violation and was also found to be impaired.

As a result of the investigation, Tyler Cucksey, 27 years-of-age, from French River, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Fail to comply with Probation Order

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 16, 2025, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.