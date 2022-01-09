York1 Acquires ACES Waste Management (Muskoka) Ltd

Last week, York1, a leading provider in environmental and infrastructure services, has acquired Muskoka based ACES Waste Management (Muskoka) Ltd (“ACES”).

This acquisition supports York1’s strategic growth by extending its reach into new and adjacent markets.

Founded in 1972, ACES is one of the leading waste management service companies in the Muskoka, Parry Sound and Haliburton areas, developing a reputation for being a company on the leading edge of waste diversion.

“We continue to deliver on our goal of pursuing strategic acquisitions and are excited to have the opportunity to grow our environmental business with the addition of the ACES team and service portfolio. ACES strong management team, customer centric culture and reputation for service excellence supports York1’s brand promise of peace of mind performance”, said Brian Brunetti, President.

“ACES is looking forward to joining the York1 team that shares the same values in building trusted relationships focussed on customer service. We are proud of the success we have accomplished over the years and are excited for the future with York1”, says Nick Andrews, President of ACES Waste Management (Muskoka) Ltd.

This partnership between York1 and ACES will continue to enhance York1’s ability to offer environmental and infrastructure customers an integrated service portfolio consisting of waste management, demolition, excavation, shoring and foundations, hydrovac excavation, underground services, directional drilling and construction services.

York1 is excited to welcome Nick and the ACES team to York1 as they continue to provide customers with sustainable environmental solutions.