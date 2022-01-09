Additional Town Facilities To Close To Public

As the Town continues to follow and implement a flexible response to COVID-19 (O.Reg. 263/20), the physical buildings of Town Hall, Madill Yard and Fire Halls (Huntsville and Port Sydney) will be closed to the public as of Friday January 7, 2022 at 4:30pm until further notice. Town services will continue to be provided and are available through phone, email and at huntsville.ca.

If a service should require an in-person visit, individuals may book appointments with the appropriate department directly. For department and staff contact information visit the Town’s Contact Us page at huntsville.ca.

Following the amended regulation O. Reg 263/20, Huntsville Public Library will remain open to the public with reduced capacity, soft seating removed and only browsing allowed.

Stay up to date on Town facility closures and cancellations at huntsville.ca/covid19.