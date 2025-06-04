YMCA Of Simcoe/Muskoka Offers Free Community Days In June

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is thrilled to announce the return of its free Community Days this June, made possible through the generous support of the ParticipACTION Community Challenge grant. These special Community Days will take place every Saturday and Sunday throughout June at all five YMCA Health, Fitness, and Aquatics centres, located in Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Innisfil (upon reopening), Midland, and Wasaga Beach.

Open to the public, Community Days aim to improve physical and mental well-being by providing everyone, regardless of age or ability, with access to a variety of YMCA drop-in programs through free day passes. From group fitness classes and open swims to individual conditioning, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re already familiar with the YMCA or are visiting for the first time, these passes offer a wonderful opportunity to explore what the Y has to offer.

“We’re incredibly grateful to ParticipACTION for their generous grant, which allows us to host Community Days and help remove financial barriers to health and wellness,” said Jill Tettmann, President & CEO of the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. “At the YMCA, we believe that everyone should have access to opportunities that help them grow and thrive physically, emotionally, and socially. These free passes reflect our commitment to creating inclusive, supportive spaces where all members of the community can improve their well-being.”

Community Days are part of the YMCA’s ongoing mission to strengthen communities and promote healthy, active lifestyles. Visitors to the YMCA during the month of June can participate in a variety of activities tailored for individuals, families, and groups. For local program schedules, visit www.ymcaofsimcoemuskoka.ca/schedules.

To access a free day pass, residents can visit their local YMCA locations in Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Innisfil (upon reopening), Midland, and Wasaga Beach on Saturdays and Sundays in June, or sign up online at www.YMCAOnlinePortal.ca using the promo code ACTION2025.

For more information about ParticipACTION’s Community Challenge, visit www.participaction.com/programs/community-challenge/. To learn more about YMCA services and programs, please visit www.ymcaofsimcoemuskoka.ca.