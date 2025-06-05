Premier Doug Ford Invites Canada’s Premiers To Summer Meeting In Muskoka

“With President Trump taking direct aim at our economy, we need to build and we need to build fast,” said Premier Ford. “Together, premiers are seizing the momentum coming out of the recent First Ministers’ Meeting in Saskatoon to move the projects that will unleash the full potential of Canada’s economy forward. There’s never been a more important time for all of us from coast to coast to coast to work together to build the most competitive economy in the G7.”

Canada’s premiers have demonstrated incredible collaboration over the past year. The meeting in July comes at a critical time for Canada and will be an opportunity to discuss how premiers will move nation-building projects forward, how to continue to navigate Canada-U.S. relations and making Canadian communities safer. While in Muskoka, premiers will also meet with leaders of National Indigenous Organizations to have focused discussions on economic development, economic reconciliation and other key priorities for Indigenous peoples and communities.

During his time as chair of the Council of the Federation, Premier Ford has led a united, Team Canada approach to push back against tariffs and help the country engage with the U.S., including by leading a mission of all 13 premiers to Washington, D.C. He has also supported Ontario’s priorities at the Council of the Federation table, including unlocking critical minerals in the Ring of Fire, building the first small modular nuclear reactors in the G7 and new large-scale nuclear facilities and fixing Canada’s broken bail system to keep violent criminals off the streets.