2025 CAA Worst Roads In Ontario Is Out Now

Ontarians have spoken, and the results are in. For a second consecutive year, the 2025 CAA Worst Road in Ontario is Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton. Frustrations with potholes and poor road maintenance have kept this road in the number one spot. It first debuted on the top regional list for Hamilton in 2021 and moved onto the provincial list in 2023.

In second and third place are Barton Street East in Hamilton and County Road 49 in Prince Edward County, two roads that have previously appeared on the CAA Worst Roads top 10 list six and seven times, respectively. Both roads are expected to receive significant upgrades and are in the planning stages.

“Timely repairs, better communication, quick fixes, pothole funds, and using recycled aggregates are just some solutions to fix unsafe roads,” says Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president of government and community relations, CAA South Central Ontario. “CAA continues to urge all levels of government to prioritize road safety with stable funding to do so.”

This year, participants nominated over 2,400 different roads from 208 municipalities, up respectively from 2,000 roads from 145 municipalities in 2024 – a 20 per cent increase in roads nominated and a 42 per cent increase in the number of municipalities with roads nominated. Municipalities are responsible for approximately 140,000 kilometres of roads across the province.

“For over two decades, the CAA Worst Roads campaign has given Ontarians a voice to spotlight unsafe roads in their communities and push for much-needed repairs,” says Di Felice. “This list provides a powerful snapshot to governments on where to prioritize budgets and move up road repairs, and we know that the public supports these efforts.”

CAA research shows that 26 per cent of survey respondents expressed dissatisfaction with road work projects, stating that they take multiple seasons to complete. However, 85 per cent are willing to put up with the inconvenience of construction in exchange for long-term improvements.

Ontarians shared their primary reasons for selecting a road, with 84 per cent citing potholes, followed by poor road maintenance (77 per cent) and traffic congestion (15 per cent).

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2025

Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton Barton Street East , Hamilton County Road 49, Prince Edward County Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto Hurontario Street, Mississauga Leveque Road, South Frontenac Highway 50, Caledon Sider Road, Fort Erie Gardiner Expressway, Toronto Sheppard Avenue West, Toronto

Worst Roads by Region

Toronto – Eglinton Avenue West

Hamilton – Aberdeen Avenue

Halton-Peel-York-Durham— Hurontario Street, Mississauga

Central—7th Line, Innisfil

Eastern— County Road 49, Prince Edward County

Niagara— Sider Road, Fort Erie

North— Panache Lake Road, Greater Sudbury

Southwest— Banwell Road, Windsor

Western— Dundas Street, London

Ottawa— Carling Avenue

For the complete list of the 2025 Worst Roads, please visit www.caasco.com/worstroads

The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) has verified Ontario’s top 10 list. CAA is proud to have RCCAO as a technical partner in the CAA Worst Roads advocacy campaign.