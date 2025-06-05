Huntsville OPP Looking For Video Footage For A Collision Investigation

On June 1, 2025 at 1:10 p.m., the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Muskoka Road 10, west of Brunel Road, involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a Trauma Centre for what was believed to be life threatening injuries. There are no updates on the condition of the driver at the time of this release

As this is an on-going investigation, the Huntsville OPP is appealing to any person who may have been in that area to provide any video or dash cam footage that they may have.

Please contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122

The Huntsville OPP is committed to serving our province. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.