Disturbance In Orillia Leads To Several Charges

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges against a male after an afternoon disturbance In the City of Orillia.

On June 1, 2025, shortly after 3:00 p.m., officer from the Orillia OPP were called to a disturbance regarding a male yelling at plaza on West St. S with his pants down. Police arrived on scene and attempted to speak with the male with negative effect. As the male began to escalate and resist officers, he was arrested and taken into custody.

As a result, Kyle Curtis 42-year-old male, of Fenton Falls has been charged with the following:

Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order X2

Adult Causing a Disturbance

Adult Resist Peace Officer

Adult Poss of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing and Remanded into custody