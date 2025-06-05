Someone Stole A Pick Up Truck From A Business In Haliburton

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft of a motor vehicle that occurred in the Municipality of Dysart et Al.

Sometime from June 1, 2025, and the morning of June 2, 2025, unknown suspect(s) stole a blue Ford pick-up truck that was parked at a business in the Industrial Park in Haliburton. Members of the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment (OPP) were later dispatched at 6:11 a.m. on June 2, 2025, for a vehicle fire near Boyce Trail in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Kawartha Lakes Fire Department were on scene where the stolen vehicle was located, and the fire was extinguished. No suspect(s) were located with the vehicle and the matter is still under investigation. No charges have been laid at this time.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP is asking for the public’s assistance with this on-going investigation and would ask that anyone with information to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Haliburton/Kawartha Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit information online at www.khcrimestoppers.com.

The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.