Pedalling With Purpose: Soldiers’ Ride Raises Over $183,000 For Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

More than 180 cyclists came together on Sunday, June 1st, for the third annual Soldiers’ Ride presented by TD Bank Group, raising over $183,000 in support of the areas of greatest need at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

Riders chose from 20K, 50K, or 100K scenic routes through the picturesque Simcoe Muskoka region, starting and finishing at Quayle’s Brewery in Coldwater. Participants refuelled along the way, with refreshments, snacks and crowd-pleasing butter tarts.

Post-ride celebrations featured a refreshing Quayle’s beverage and a protein-packed lunch, capping off a day filled with camaraderie, community spirit, and purpose.

While not a race, Soldiers’ Ride encourages friendly competition through fundraising. This year’s top fundraising team was Assante, raising an impressive $20,270, closely followed by 2024’s top fundraising team, The Black Swamp Gang, with $20,005.

Soldiers’ Ride has quickly become a signature event for the OSMH Foundation, drawing returning participants and new supporters alike. Among them is Caitlin Foisy, creator of Run Hard Mom Hard, and supporter of the family-friendly cycling event.

“This was the third year of my dad and I doing the 100K route together and my mom waking up before dawn to volunteer at the event. My husband and children join us at Quayle’s to celebrate,” said Caitlin. “I’m grateful for these moments that allow me to have the support of my friends and family and to give back to the community.”

Participants received commemorative jerseys, t-shirts, and specialty socks in their rider bags, but it’s the butter tarts that continue to steal the show.

Perry Esler, President and CEO of the OSMH Foundation, expressed his gratitude for another successful event, “We are incredibly thankful to every rider, volunteer, sponsor, and donor who made this year’s Soldiers’ Ride such a success. We are proud that this event showcases our spectacular region, brings together many communities, and ensures that our hospital can continue to provide exceptional care. We are looking forward to growing this signature event.”

In total, Soldiers’ Ride has now raised over $460,000 since its inception, with this year’s event marking another milestone in community-driven health care support.