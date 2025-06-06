Parry Sound Walk Run Pole Raises Over $66k For Surgical Care Upgrades At West Parry Sound Health Centre

On Sunday, June 1, the Parry Sound community proved once again how strong and united it can be. The annual Walk Run Pole event raised more than $66,000 to support the $1.1 million upgrade to the Surgical Suite and Operating Rooms at West Parry Sound Health Centre (WPSHC) — an essential project that will improve access to advanced surgical care close to home.

Despite cool weather, spirits were high as over 200 participants laced up and gathered for the 5km celebration along the Fitness Trail and through downtown Parry Sound. The morning was filled with live music, family-friendly activities, and heartfelt stories that reminded everyone why supporting local health care matters.

Community Champions Take Centre Stage

Several teams and individuals stood out this year for their outstanding fundraising:

Team Pointe au Baril (Team PAB) raised a remarkable $17,504, earning the title of Top Fundraising Team and the Love Our Hospital Hero Award.

The Rehabilitation Department of WPSHC was awarded the Scrub Club Trophy for Top Hospital Fundraising Team, having raised $7,154.

The Surgical Squad, who raised $4,230, participated in the event and were recognized on stage for their tireless service and community impact.

Additional awards were presented to:

Bimaajatoon Search and Rescue for Best Team Spirit

The WPSHC Surgical Department for Special Recognition

Alisa Belanger (most steps), Peter Istvan (most hours), and Sid Snazyk (most kilometres) for leading the May Fitness Challenge

Powered by Volunteers and Local Generosity

This year’s event was made possible thanks to a committed team of staff, community volunteers, and sponsors. Special thanks to:

Filthy Rich & The Empty Pockets, Mark MacFie, and Michael Granka for providing live entertainment

Elevated Frames, Rosseau General Store, MacDonald’s Parry Sound, and local artist Brittany Marley for their creative and generous contributions.

Volunteers from RBC, the WPSHC Foundation Board, and the greater Parry Sound community for showing up in full force