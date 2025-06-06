Bracebridge Man Faces Several Charges After Disturbance At A Motel

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a serious incident that occurred in Bracebridge and one person stands charged.

On June 4, 2025 at 9:40 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to reports of a loud disturbance at a motel on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge. Officers arrived and found that two individuals had been injured, one of whom was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located the suspect several streets away and arrested and charged 31-year-old Douglas Sweeney, of Bracebridge, with the following:

Robbery with Violence

Assault with a Weapon

Aggravated Assault

Break and Enter

Assault X 2

Resist Peace Officer

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Mischief

He was held in custody and will appear in to Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 9, 2025 to answer to his charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com, Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous, and therefore will not have to testify in court.