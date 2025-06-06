The Annex Clinic: Important Service Updates For Unattached Patients

Huntsville, Ontario: The Annex Clinic is a successful partnership involving the Algonquin Family Health Team (AFHT), local family physicians, Town of Huntsville, Community Paramedics and other committed health care partners. On behalf of the AFHT, we wish to thank our partners and primary care providers for their work and dedication.

The Annex is not for emergencies, the clinic aims to provide primary care for non-emergent illnesses, preventative care (e.g., immunizations, cancer screening, well baby checks), manage chronic diseases (e.g., diabetes and high blood pressure), and reduce avoidable emergency visits.

Due to the volume of requests, we are currently only able to see unattached patients who live in the following areas: Huntsville, Port Sydney, Utterson, Dwight, Dorset, Baysville and Novar. If you are an existing patient of the clinic outside of these areas, we will continue to care for you until August 31st, 2025.

If you have a primary care provider, please contact your own doctor or nurse practitioner, even if they are outside of Muskoka. Your provider should be accessible over the phone or virtually and will want to be a part of your care.

We understand that wait times for finding a physician or nurse practitioner are long and we are continuously recruiting new providers to Huntsville. We ask that all unattached patients find a primary care waitlist for your area and sign up to be rostered.

We also understand the great need to provide care for unattached patients in the area. We are hopeful that all patients in Ontario will become attached to providers in the future and we are actively participating in initiatives to do so.

The Annex continuously strives to provide timely care. Due to extremely high demand, our wait time can be up to 6-8 weeks. Same-day and next-day appointments are available on a limited basis. Please call ahead to schedule your visit well in advance.

Call 705-789-1744 to book.

The Annex cannot guarantee that you will see the same provider at each visit. Our staff will determine which of our providers can meet your needs and schedule you appropriately.

There are several options for care in Muskoka. Please see https://www.mahc.ca/areas-of-care/emergency-departments/where-to-get-care-muskoka/ and https://maoht.ca/community-resources/ for a comprehensive list of options.