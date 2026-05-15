Pie Media Group Unveils Vision For Muskoka Fashion Week 2026 At Exclusive Event In Muskoka

As Pie Media Group celebrates 20 years of excellence in multimedia storytelling, publishing, and experiential branding, the company is proud to introduce a bold new chapter in Canadian luxury culture: Muskoka Fashion Week 2026. Set against the timeless beauty of Muskoka’s Lake Rosseau, this inaugural fashion and lifestyle initiative will blend fashion, art, design, culture, philanthropy, and immersive experiences into a refined celebration of Canadian excellence and relaxed luxury living.

Hosted at the historic Clevelands House Resort, home to the Muskoka Fashion Week headquarters for Summer 2026, the May 16 press event offers invited media, collaborators, sponsors, creatives, and community leaders an intimate first look at the vision behind the movement.

Guests will experience an exclusive lakeside pop-up activation featuring curated fashion vignettes, award-winning photographers, celebrated models, artistic installations, luxury lifestyle presentations, and immersive experiences throughout the marina’s unique shipping-container venue concept — all designed to offer a taste of what is to come in Summer 2026.

For over two decades, Pie Media Group has built a reputation for creating compelling storytelling platforms across print, digital, video, social media, live events, and relaxed luxury publishing. With Muskoka Fashion Week, PMG continues its commitment to cultivating meaningful collaborations, elevating Canadian talent, and creating experiences that connect culture, creativity, and community impact.

“Muskoka has long been synonymous with timeless elegance, natural beauty, and elevated living,” says the PMG team. “We are honoured to create a platform that celebrates visionary designers, artists, innovators, and leaders while giving back to the communities that inspire us.”

The evening will also support community healthcare initiatives through the presence of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s Keep Life Wild campaign, with donations being accepted in support of expanding regional healthcare services, advancing innovation in patient care, and helping build a new healthcare facility serving Simcoe Muskoka communities.

As plans continue to unfold for the revitalization of Clevelands House Resort — including new lodging, dining, retail, and lifestyle amenities — Muskoka Fashion Week aims to become a landmark cultural destination and legacy collective for years to come.

Pie Media Group welcomes collaborators, contributors, sponsors, designers, media representatives, and community partners to join this exciting journey as the organization pioneers a new era of Canadian luxury experiences rooted in creativity, culture, and philanthropy.

Event Details

May 16, 2026

2-4pm

Clevelands House Marina 1112 Juddhaven Rd.