Orillia OPP Find Impaired Driver At A Drive-Thru

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, officers from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible impaired driver at a local Orillia business drive-thru.

At approximately 11:28 pm, officers arrived on scene and determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol. As a result of the investigation Summer Day, 22 years old of Cutler, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

DAY was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on June 23, 2026.

The OPP reminds motorists to plan. If you choose to consume alcohol or drugs, consider using a designated driver, taxi, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.