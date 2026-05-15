Some Residents Displaced After Fire Inside Bracebridge Retirement Home

Bracebridge Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a retirement home on Muskoka Road 118W at approximately 12:15 p.m. this afternoon. Fire Stations one and two attended the scene alongside Muskoka Paramedic Services and the Ontario Provincial Police.

Upon arrival, staff had safely evacuated residents from the building. Fire crews located a fire in a second-floor resident room, which was being contained by the building’s sprinkler system. Significant smoke and water damage occurred throughout the west wing of the facility.

Residents from the east wing have since been allowed to return to the building. Those displaced by the damage are being temporarily accommodated at a local hotel while permanent arrangements are made.

A total of four apparatus and approximately 20 firefighters responded to the incident.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation; however, the fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and will not be attending the scene.