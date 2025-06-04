Town Of Bracebridge Introduces Tree Planting Legacy Project To Celebrate 150-Year Anniversary

In honour of the sesquicentennial, the Town of Bracebridge is proud to create a legacy tree planting initiative, the Bracebridge 150 Forest. This summer, 150 trees will be planted on Town parkland between Little Ryans Way and Gostick Park creating a lasting and living tribute to the Town’s rich history and bright future.

The 150 forest will feature trees of varying size and species that will align with the Town’s Urban Tree Management Plan. Trees will range between six to eight feet in height, be spaced 40 to 60 feet apart to allow for growth, and vary in maturity at the time of planting. Commemorative signage will also be installed to help recognize the legacy project and its supporters.

Bracebridge’s natural environment is a core piece of the community’s identity, as well as a key driver of its economic vitality and quality of life. The creation of the 150 forest aligns with Council’s commitment to enhance climate action and protect the natural environment. This initiative underscores Bracebridge’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. The new trees will enhance the Town’s natural beauty, improve air quality, provide wildlife habitat, and contribute to the health and well-being of future generations.

Support the 150 Forest

Help support this green initiative by becoming a tree sponsor. The Town is inviting residents, businesses, and community groups to be part of the Bracebridge 150 legacy project by sponsoring a tree. There are 150 opportunities available and sponsor names will be posted on the gateway signage to the forest.

To learn more, visit bracebridge.ca/150sponsorship.