Huntsville Theatre Company Presents The Little Mermaid Jr

The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) 2025 Theatre Is My Passion Program is bringing a classic musical to life with The Little Mermaid Jr!

Theatre Is My Passion is HTC’s after school program for children ages 8-18. Participants learn what it takes to put on a theatrical performance and perform a full play as the final product. This year’s production is The Little Mermaid Jr. In a magical kingdom fathoms below, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince Prince Eric that she’s the girl with the enchanting voice. Adapted from Disney’s 2008 Broadway production, Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr features the hit songs such as “Part of Your World,” “She’s in Love,” and the Oscar winning “Under the Sea.”

Director Christine Robitaille says she is excited to showcase Muskoka’s youth on stage in her third year directing the program.

“These kids have worked so hard and audiences will be truly blown away by their talent! It’s a privilege to see them develop their craft and see their efforts pay off in this amazing show” says Robitaille.

Performances are June 5th to June 7th at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church (1 High St, Huntsville). There are four performances, three evening shows at 7pm and one matinee at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased at huntsvilletheatre.org.