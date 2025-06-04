OPP Arrest Wanted Person From East Algoma In Orillia

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement (ROPE) arrested a person with numerous outstanding warrants.

On May 30, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m. police arrested the person at a commercial business on Monck Road in Ramara Township. The person had been evading police and had outstanding charges and three warrants.

Joseph McQueen, 48-years-old, of Orillia, was arrested and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Orillia at a future date..