Gravenhurst Resident Faces Several Charges After Traffic Complaint

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) entered into an impaired driving investigation after reports of an erratic driving complaint.

On May 30th, 2025, at approximately 5:20 pm, officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver. Officers were informed by a member of the public that a Black Pickup truck was driving in a very aggressive and dangerous manner on Highway 11 Northbound swerving back and forth colliding with other vehicles and guardrails. Shortly after, officers located the truck and while engaging with the driver, he became unco-operative and assaultive with police. The male party would eventually be arrested by police and transported to the Orillia Detachment.

Gilles Deraiche 28 years old of Gravenhurst was charged with:

Adult Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Adult Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Adult Dangerous operation

Adult Fail to report accident

Adult Fail to stop for police

Adult Fail to notify change of address

Adult Novice driver – B.A.C above zero

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in November 2024. As a result of these charges, his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

